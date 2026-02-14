Pregnant Molly Mae Hague returns to work after baby announcement

Molly Mae Hague is back to business after sharing her pregnancy joy.

The Love Island star revealed she has returned to work at her brand Maebe in Manchester, just a week after announcing she is expecting her second child with fiancé Tommy Fury.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in which she Molly Mae looked chic in a grey top and joggers, paired with a black overcoat and Hermes Birkin bag, as she showed off her growing bump.

She captioned her update, “Back to regularly scheduled programming… with an extra friend in tow!”

The influencer also treated her staff to a Galentine’s outing at the Everyman cinema, sharing snaps of the plush venue complete with popcorn boxes at each seat.

On social media, Molly Mae recently gave fans a glimpse of her renovated walk-in wardrobe, showing off painted white shelving and cornices, while noting the project should be finished soon.

She also posted a sweet photo of daughter Bambi kissing Tommy Fury as the couple cuddled on the sofa, and shared a visit from her friend Tayla Blue.

Fans recently speculated that Molly Mae may have accidentally revealed her baby’s gender in a YouTube video, after she cradled her bump and said, “Here SHE is!”

Already six months pregnant, Molly Mae is embracing her bump more this time around, saying she regretted not doing so during her first pregnancy with daughter Bambi.