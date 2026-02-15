OpenAI removing older models from ChatGPT, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini

 
February 15, 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI has officially announced to remove several older language models from its ChatGPT interface, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini.

Slated to take effect from February 13, 2026, this wave of retirement also takes into account the GPT-5 Instant and GPT-5 Thinking variants.

Although access to these older GPT models remains unaffected via API for now, users will lose the option to select these legacy models in the ChatGPT interface.

What’s changing in ChatGPT now

After the discontinuation of older ChatGPT models, conversations that were previously based on them will automatically default to newer versions, such as GPT-5.2.

For custom applications and saved chats, the transition will be simple, not to mention a shift in the underlying model.

This decision was not made lightly, since feedback from users who appreciated GPT-4o’s unique style and warmth has influenced features in newer models for improved personality and customisation options, OpenAI stated.

Impact on users

In spite of the advancements that newer GPT models bring, some users are understandably upset about the loss of the GPT-4o model, which provided emotional support and engagement to many.

From a practical lens, this transition includes cutting resources needed to maintain legacy ChatGPT models, allowing OpenAI to focus on developing more efficient and capable systems.

This highlights the evolution that's taking place in generative AI, where older models are replaced by innovations that offer faster, smarter and more nuanced interactions, even though some long-time fans might struggle to bid farewell.

