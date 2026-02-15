Connor Storrie helps Hudson Williams hard launch his much-rumoured romance

Heated Rivalry co-stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie showcased their strong bond amid the former’s official Valentine’s Day relationship debut.

Hudson, 25, confirmed his relationship status on the international day of love as he took to his Instagram stories and shared a collage with a mystery woman.

However, his television partner wasn’t far away as he popped up in the assortment of images, with Hudson highlighting Connor’s appearance with a heart over his face.

The fine text on the breakout Canadian actor’s story further revealed that his girlfriend has been with him for a relatively long time.

“With me since my 2000 gold Mazda protege smoked and squealed and I had no job,” he wrote under the main caption wishing a happy Valentine’s Day. (Sic)

This is the first time Hudson has showcased his romantic partner, whose identity remains hidden, with the actor first addressing his personal life after a Deuxmoi rumour reached him.

Following the Instagram gossip blog’s Deux U podcast discussing the rumour that he was secretly dating a tattoo artist back in December, Hudson responded via an Instagram story which was later removed after the podcast clip was taken off the platform.

“You know what, I’ve grown quite fond of you deuxmoi,” he wrote, according to Variety.

While the latest confirmation may slow down the speculation about Hudson Williams’ personal life for now, the Heated Rivalry cast has received a fair amount of buzz around their potential romance and romantic preferences ever since the queer show became a huge hit.

Similar to his co-star, Connor Storrie has long been speculated to be in a relationship with his other colleague, François Arnaud. While the two actors have been spotted together multiple times, there is no confirmation regarding their relationship status yet.