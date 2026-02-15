 
Geo News

Freddy Brazier, Holly Swinburn rekindle romance before baby's birth

Freddy Brazier has confirmed reunion with ex after surprise pregnancy

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Things have now settled between the pair following Holly's baby shower last month
Things have now settled between the pair following Holly's baby shower last month

Freddy Brazier has reunited with his pregnant ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn, as the couple prepare to welcome their first child together. 

The news comes as a surprise after the pair ended their romance when Holly claimed she did not like his social circle parting with girls and smoking cannabis in her home' while she was abroad. 

For those unversed, Freddy, 21, the son of presenter Jeff Brazier and late Jady Goody split in November, despite the couple discovering she was pregnant in August. 

However, things have now settled between the pair following Holly's baby shower last month. 

Pictures obtained by The Sun on Sunday show Freddy and Holly during a Valentine's Day outing together.

Confirming their rekindled romance, Freddy told the publication: 'We are stronger than ever, it's a fresh start for both of us.'

A source added: 'Freddy is really excited about having a family of his own and reunited with Holly last month at her baby shower.

'He has been focusing on maturing and preparing to be a dad. It all feels really positive.'

But insiders went on to share their concerns around Jackiey's influence over her grandson, adding: 'She is volatile and very possessive over Freddy. It's like she can't share him with anyone.

'So there are serious concerns about how she will act when the baby arrives.'

It comes after it was revealed Jeff had pulled out of the Osbournes-style fly-on-the-wall documentary series, but Freddy and Bobby are reportedly 'pushing ahead with their own ITV reality show'.

