'The Odyssey' director treats Timothee Chalamet like 17-year-old child

Timothee Chalamet opens about meeting Christopher Nolan at 'Interstellar' screening

Timothee Chalamet opened about the unforgettable moment he shared with director Christopher Nolan at Interstellar screening.

A few days ago, a special screening took place of Nolan’s 2014 film in LA, where the director and Chalamet also sat down together for a chat.

The Wonka actor revealed how pampered he felt with The Dark Knight director at the event.

While recalling the moment, the 30-year-old Academy nominated actor confessed that it took him 13 years back when they both worked together as director and actor on Interstellar.

Timothee shared, “The whole experience with Nolan, I felt totally like 17 again. I went home, it was shocking. I don't know, anybody here was at that Interstellar spot? That was a crazy car ride home for me, because I was like, 'Holy shit', I feel like the 13 years having elapsed.”

According to the Dune actor, the 55-year-old Oscar winning director treated him like a 17-year-old boy at the Interstellar special screening.

Chalamet revealed, “The way he was cracking jokes backstage. We were taking pictures together. I didn't post it yet. I'm going to post it tonight or tomorrow.”

“He throws me a headlock and starts hitting me with a noogie [...] I said 'Chris, I'm a 30-year-old man'. He says, 'Not to me, you're not”, the actor added.

Work wise, Timothee is looking forward to the release of his new film Dune 3. Meanwhile, Christopher is all set to bring another storm to the cinemas with a fresh project, The Odyssey.