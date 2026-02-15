 
Harper Beckham makes sweet Valentine's plea to estranged brother Brooklyn

Brooklyn was 'struggling' to maintain his connection with Harper after cutting ties with his parents

Geo News Digital Desk
February 15, 2026

Harper Beckham has not given up hope of reconciling with her estranged brother Brooklyn, making a sweet new attempt to mend ties with him.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement earlier this month in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 31.

Later reports emerged that Brooklyn was 'struggling' to maintain his connection with his little sister Harper after cutting ties with his parents.

Amid the strained relations, Harper made a sweet gesture as she shared a series of posts on Valentine's Day, posing alongside Brooklyn and her other siblings, Romeo and Cruz.

The post, which was reposted by Romeo, was captioned: 'I love you all so much, words can't describe it.'

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Harper also wrote tributes to both her parents and her elder brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. 

Posting a throwback snap of herself and her three brothers when they were younger, Harper penned: 'Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world x.' 

Victoria added a heart emoji as she expressed her love for her children.

The post comes after Cruz extended an olive branch to his estranged sibling by sharing a series of images of his oldest brother following the family's falling out.

