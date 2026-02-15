 
Geo News

Zayn Malik shares never-before-seen footage as tour tickets go on sale

One Direction star Zayn Malik to embark on his first-ever solo headline arena world tour in May

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Zayn Malik shares never-before-seen footage as tour tickets go on sale
Zayn Malik shares never-before-seen footage as tour tickets go on sale

Zayn Malik delighted fans with exciting news alongside never-before-seen glimpses from his debut solo Las Vegas residency.

Taking to his official Instagram, the former One Direction star dropped a carousel of short clips from his recently wrapped seven-night run at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The montage featured highlights of him performing fan-favourite tracks including Die for Me and It’s You, showing off his mesmerising vocals.

The final video captured an emotional moment as the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker exited the stage after his closing speech on the last night of the residency.

He walked off to thunderous cheers from the crowd, basking in the applause alongside his all-female backing band.

Alongside the residency highlights, the Pillowtalk chart-topper made a major announcement that tickets for his upcoming The Konnakol Tour are officially on sale.

"Konnakol tickets on sale now at inzayn.com/tour ! Looking forward to seeing you all! Big Love,” he captioned the carousel.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of pride and support.

One fan wrote, “Your presale in Brazil sold out in 10 minutes! WE LOVE YOUUUU.”

Another commented, “YOU IN YOUR ACTIVE ERA, WE LOVE TO SEE IT.”

A third added, “Sending so much love Zayn! You're doing amazing, be proud!”

For the unversed, Zayn, 33, is embarking on his first-ever solo headline arena world tour in 2026, featuring 31 dates across the UK, North America, and South America to support his upcoming album Konnakol.

The tour begins on May 12 in Manchester, UK, and runs through November 20, 2026. 

Bethenny Frankel latest rant sparks concern among friends
Bethenny Frankel latest rant sparks concern among friends
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' controversial scene explained
Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' controversial scene explained
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco flaunt intimate Valentine's Day plans
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco flaunt intimate Valentine's Day plans
Travis Kelce hilarious referencing to Taylor Swift songs leave fans in fits
Travis Kelce hilarious referencing to Taylor Swift songs leave fans in fits
‘Wuthering Heights' movie experiences early concern at box office
‘Wuthering Heights' movie experiences early concern at box office
Gordon Ramsay break silence on Beckham family feud: 'Nothing inappropriate'
Gordon Ramsay break silence on Beckham family feud: 'Nothing inappropriate'
Jacob Elordi sparks controversy with inappropriate gesture at Airport
Jacob Elordi sparks controversy with inappropriate gesture at Airport
Katie Price slams ‘snakes' in blunt post following viral wedding
Katie Price slams ‘snakes' in blunt post following viral wedding