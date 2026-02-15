Zayn Malik shares never-before-seen footage as tour tickets go on sale

Zayn Malik delighted fans with exciting news alongside never-before-seen glimpses from his debut solo Las Vegas residency.

Taking to his official Instagram, the former One Direction star dropped a carousel of short clips from his recently wrapped seven-night run at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The montage featured highlights of him performing fan-favourite tracks including Die for Me and It’s You, showing off his mesmerising vocals.

The final video captured an emotional moment as the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker exited the stage after his closing speech on the last night of the residency.

He walked off to thunderous cheers from the crowd, basking in the applause alongside his all-female backing band.

Alongside the residency highlights, the Pillowtalk chart-topper made a major announcement that tickets for his upcoming The Konnakol Tour are officially on sale.

"Konnakol tickets on sale now at inzayn.com/tour ! Looking forward to seeing you all! Big Love,” he captioned the carousel.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of pride and support.

One fan wrote, “Your presale in Brazil sold out in 10 minutes! WE LOVE YOUUUU.”

Another commented, “YOU IN YOUR ACTIVE ERA, WE LOVE TO SEE IT.”

A third added, “Sending so much love Zayn! You're doing amazing, be proud!”

For the unversed, Zayn, 33, is embarking on his first-ever solo headline arena world tour in 2026, featuring 31 dates across the UK, North America, and South America to support his upcoming album Konnakol.

The tour begins on May 12 in Manchester, UK, and runs through November 20, 2026.