Teyana Taylor recalls 'special' feeling after meeting Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts and Teyana Taylor met for the first time during Golden Globes 2026

Teyana Taylor was surprised to find Julia Roberts an “instant bestie” the moment she met her for the first time during the Golden Globes 2026.

The 35-year-old actress won the Virtuosos Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for her movie One Battle After Another, and she shared her experience of meeting the Pretty Woman star this award season.

Taylor noted, “Everybody knows that I love Julia Roberts. I'm obsessed with her. And she was on the carpet at the same time I was on the carpet, but it was the part where it's all the videos and stuff happening, so we wasn't in front of cameras.”

The All’s Fair actress continued, “They brought her over and I looked, and I started backing up and my eyes was watering and she was coming closer. And I said, ‘Don't come an inch closer.’ And she was coming closer, and then I just dived into her arms and it was just so amazing.”

She gushed, "We was like instant besties,” and the Mona Lisa Smile actress was the first person Taylor hugged after winning her award for Best Supporting Actress.

“She was standing up when I won and I just dived into her arms again, and it was just so amazing,” she gushes. “So yeah, she's my bestie in my head, even if she don't know it,” Taylor told People Magazine.

During this “this whole award circuit thing” the Coming 2 America actress admitted that making friends was the easiest thing, in fact, Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac were her “award besties.”

Speaking of the Frankenstein co-stars, she continued, “Those are my boys. I feel like every single time we run into each other at an event, we just always cutting up. And I love it, but I've made so many friends.”