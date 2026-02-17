 
Geo News

Natalie Portman makes surprise confession about her days at ‘Star Wars' set

Natalie Portman shocks fans with unusual happening from 'Star Wars' set

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 17, 2026

Natalie Portman shocks fans with unusual happening from Star Wars set
Natalie Portman shocks fans with unusual happening from 'Star Wars' set

Natalie Portman revealed the unusual keepsake she once took from the Star Wars set.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Portman made the bombshell confession as she participated in Barrymore’s “Pop Quiz” segment.

She shared that she pocketed a locket of Anakin Skywalker’s braid while filming the prequel trilogy.

The braid wasn’t real hair but a clip-on extension worn by her co-star Hayden Christensen.

“It’s quite iconic,” Portman said as she was revisiting her most memorable roles from Garden State to Black Swan. “The only problem is I lost it. I don’t know where it is now. I stole it and lost it.”

Portman, who portrayed Padmé Amidala across all three prequel films,

The revelation added a playful twist to her behind the scenes memories.

Interestingly, Christensen admitted to similar antics.

At Fan Expo New Orleans, he revealed that he also took some of Anakin’s hair from Revenge of the Sith, along with a few of Padmé’s braids.

His most daring souvenir was a lightsaber, which he attempted to take home by disguising it as a didgeridoo.

‘Tell Me Lies' farewell announcement leaves fans confused about show's fate
‘Tell Me Lies' farewell announcement leaves fans confused about show's fate
Taylor Swift concert terror conspiracy update: Major criminal charges
Taylor Swift concert terror conspiracy update: Major criminal charges
Is Bob Dylan dead at 84?
Is Bob Dylan dead at 84?
Taylor Swift becomes part of US Olympic team: ‘showgirls on ice'
Taylor Swift becomes part of US Olympic team: ‘showgirls on ice'
Jada Pinkett slams recent ‘false' claims related to Will Smith's pal
Jada Pinkett slams recent ‘false' claims related to Will Smith's pal
Cardi B shares brutal update on Stefon Diggs romance
Cardi B shares brutal update on Stefon Diggs romance
Anderson Cooper to say goodbye to ‘60 minutes' after issues at company
Anderson Cooper to say goodbye to ‘60 minutes' after issues at company
Francis Ford Coppola and others pay tribute to late Robert Duvall
Francis Ford Coppola and others pay tribute to late Robert Duvall