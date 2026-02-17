Natalie Portman makes surprise confession about her days at ‘Star Wars' set

Natalie Portman shocks fans with unusual happening from 'Star Wars' set

Natalie Portman revealed the unusual keepsake she once took from the Star Wars set.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Portman made the bombshell confession as she participated in Barrymore’s “Pop Quiz” segment.

She shared that she pocketed a locket of Anakin Skywalker’s braid while filming the prequel trilogy.

The braid wasn’t real hair but a clip-on extension worn by her co-star Hayden Christensen.

“It’s quite iconic,” Portman said as she was revisiting her most memorable roles from Garden State to Black Swan. “The only problem is I lost it. I don’t know where it is now. I stole it and lost it.”

Portman, who portrayed Padmé Amidala across all three prequel films,

The revelation added a playful twist to her behind the scenes memories.

Interestingly, Christensen admitted to similar antics.

At Fan Expo New Orleans, he revealed that he also took some of Anakin’s hair from Revenge of the Sith, along with a few of Padmé’s braids.

His most daring souvenir was a lightsaber, which he attempted to take home by disguising it as a didgeridoo.