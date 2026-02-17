Alan Cumming takes indirect dig at Trevor Noah ahead of 2026 BAFTA Awards

Trevor Noah received threat by Donald Trump after 2026 Grammys

Alan Cumming has made a candid statement ahead of hosting the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

The 61-year-old, who is widely known to play the Nightcrawler in the MCU and as The Traitors US presenter, will be hosting the big awards night at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

A week before the grand night, Alan has shared his feelings on hosting the event and pledged to being careful while making jokes during the ceremony.

As per RTE, he added, "I have done things like this before, although I guess the film awards will be more international.”

Cumming stated, "I know I’ve got to strike that balance between celebration and mischief, but I won’t be too satirical or mean because we’re there to celebrate people’s achievements.”

He jokingly said that he can get away with more than most people because “I’m mischievous and a bit cute."

However, he also emphasized that he would try to be “more biting and provocative without scaring people away.”

Was it an “Indirect Jibe” at 2026 Grammy Host Trevor Noah?

Internet believes that the Spy Kids actor’s statement was an indirect dig at Trevor Noah, the host of 2026 Grammys.

Noah received a lot of criticism for his subtle jokes that he made on Cardi B and President Donald Trump.

He even received a threat from the President, who warned to sue the comedian over his inappropriate jokes. Trump called Noah’s act as “poor, pathetic and talentless.”

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast”, said the US President in a statement.

Considering the viral Grammy controversy, it looks like Alan was pointing at the same incident with his statement.

The X-Men actor is set to host the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 22.