Is Stephen Colbert exiting show sooner than planned?

The final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is officially set for May 21, 2026. That’s the date on paper.

But behind the scene? The clock may be ticking a little louder.

After Stephen Colbert publicly accused CBS executives of blocking his interview with a Democratic candidate – and then torched the network’s response as “crap” during a blistering monologue – insider say the mood upstairs has shifted.

“He humiliated them. Again,” one network insider shared. “There are new bosses, and they are not amused.”

While CBS hasn’t announced any plans to cut the show short, multiple sources whisper that trust is fraying.

“They feel like they can’t control him anymore,” a source explained. “As the end date gets closer, he has nothing to lose — and that makes executives nervous.”

Another insider didn’t mince words.

“He’s unleashed. And that’s exactly what scares them.”

Not everyone at the studio clutching their pearls.

“Some staff are quietly cheering him on,” one employee said. “They think he’s saying what others won’t.”

For CBS leadership, its about authority. For Colbert, it may be about legacy – and going out on his own terms.