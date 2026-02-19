Truth behind Jennifer Garner not being 'cool' for her kids

Jennifer Garner could have thousands of fans, but her kids are not among them, as the actress revealed their candid perspective of her work.

The 53-year-old actress talked about how her kids, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13, avoid watching her projects during a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, February 19.

The Elektra star was joined by her The Last Thing He Told Me costars at the show and the host brought up trying to win “cool points” from their kids.

“You’re providing my cool points today!” Garner told Hudson, who is also a mom to son 16-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

However, she quickly followed it up with the fact that her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, think their mom is “fully cringe.”

Garner continued, “I am only embarrassing. I asked my kids if they were going to watch this season of the show [season 2], and they were like, ‘Do you need us to?’ But I mean, kids don’t want to see their parents in … right? They don’t want to see us cry, or see us have a romantic scene, anything. We’re just embarrassing.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress told the host, her costars, and the audience, “But you and all of you and Angourie give me cool points.”

The mom of three shared that her youngest Samuel is “really into Game of Thrones right now,” so her costar Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred as Jaime Lannister in the show, was also keeping her cool points up.

“Thank you,” she told Coster-Waldau, and gave a shout out to Judy Greer “Aunt Judy” who all her kids “love,” whom she stars with in the show, and formed a close friendship while working on 13 Going on 30.

Hudson appreciated the tip, and told Garner “you got them good” to which she jokingly added, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”