Jacob Elordi eyes next role in 'James Bond' franchise: Fans disappointed

Jacob Elordi expected to join 'James Bond' movie in 2026 amid Oscar buzz

Jacob Elordi is believed to be the strongest contender to play the role of James Bond in Denis Villeneuve’s 26 movie, but fans of the franchise are not too thrilled.

The 28-year-old actor is in talks with Amazon MGM and the director to take the role, but no official announcement has been made yet.

The rumours spread all over social media after DeuxMoi and other Hollywood insider accounts shared the update.

If the Saltburn star is to replace Daniel Craig as 007, he would be the second Australian actor to play the infamous spy after George Lazenby.

Soon after the news spread over social media, Bond fans flocked to express their reaction to the alleged casting, with the majority sharing their disappointment.

Several X users rushed to present their dream actors to play Bond, including Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba, Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson, Scott Rose-Marsh and more.

One wrote, “Amazon is turning the most legendary spy in history into a TikTok thirst trap for Gen Z,” while another exclaimed, “Well, that marks the end of that franchise, that's for sure. You could have chosen Idris Elba (who was absolutely PERFECT for the role) and you chose that instead? Seriously? Come on.”

A third echoed, “I can’t even imagine going from Daniel Craig (one of the best acting talents of the generation) to Jacob Elordi.”

Although the casting is not confirmed as of yet, Elordi is an Oscar contender for his role in Frankenstein, and bagged multiple awards this season. It remains to be seen if his Oscar-worthy acting can convince fans as James Bond.