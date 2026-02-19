Christy Carlson Romano, 'Kim Possible' voice actress, tests cancer positive

The actress tearfully shares the impact of her friend James Van Der Beek's recent death from cancer

The 41-year-old — best known for voicing Kim Possible and playing Ren Stevens on Even Stevens — has tested positive for cancer. Romano shared the news in an emotional Instagram video posted Tuesday, February 17, hoping to encourage more people to get screenings.

Romano shared that she and her husband decided to undergo testing because of her family history; both of her parents had cancer, and her father died from the disease. She also shared that her grandmother passed away from lung cancer.

"My husband's came back completely negative," she said before pausing. "Mine did not back negative. So basically what that means is that I may have stageable cancer."

The podcaster explained that she now needs a PET scan, though she’s currently battling her insurance company to get it approved.

Romano grew even more emotional as she recalled meeting Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek before his untimely death last week at age 43 from colorectal cancer. "Cancer is everywhere, which is why I got this test," she said.

As a mother of two young daughters, Romano acknowledged the weight of the moment. "It's time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it's in God's hands, most of it.”

The actress told fans that she would share updates as she gets more information.