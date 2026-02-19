‘Reality Check’ directors drop bombshell claim about Tyra Banks

The directors behind Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model Netflix documentary have revealed what Tyra Banks’ participation meant for the project.

Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy stated that their intention was to do a deep dive into the controversies related to America’s Next Top Model and would have gone forward with or without its supermodel host’s contribution.

“This documentary was happening, regardless if she was giving an interview or not, and she decided she did want to share her side of the story,” co-director Loushy shared with TheWrap.

“I’m very happy that she did, because it gave the opportunity to really go deep into the debates, into the start of the idea, and not by a third person but from Tyra, herself, to really hear the journey that she’s been through.”

While Sivan revealed that the only subject Banks did not want to discuss was her friendship’s breakdown with the show’s judge Jay Manuel.

“The fact that she said, ‘I don’t want to talk about it’ … is a powerful answer. It wasn’t dodging the bullet. It was saying, ‘this is still painful,’” he said.

The duo’s interview with the entertainment news outlet also came with the disclaimer that Tyra Banks had no creative control over the newly released documentary.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model dropped on Netflix February 16 and swiftly renewed scrutiny into the past scandals of the reality show that the three-part docuseries was discussing.

Tyra Banks created, presented, and judged the TV contest starting in 2003 until its end in 2018 after 24 cycles.