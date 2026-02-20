Cheryl Burke claps back at body shamers: 'Back off'

Cheryl Burke is done dancing around the comments section.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on February 19 to address ongoing criticism about her appearance – specifically, her eyebrows.

“For those that keep saying, ‘Why do I have my eyebrows going all the way down to my cheeks?’ This is just my bone structure on my face,” Cheryl said in the video. “I have sunken in temples.”

The 41-year-old explained she’s aware of her facial structure and has even considered filler. “I realize that my temples are sunken in,” Cheryl said. “So it is what it is for now until I decide to pull the trigger and get filler. Until then, focus on your own face.”

She made it clear she’s not drawing her brows “all the way down to my cheeks,” pointing instead to the “shadow” created by her features. Then, with a laugh: “Should we pick on your face now?”

In her caption, she added, “In the meantime, let’s spend less time analyzing faces and more time building something meaningful.”

This isn’t new territory for Burke. After judging DWTS’ Halloween episode in October, she addressed backlash over both her scores and her looks.

“I have seen so many mixed reviews, which is totally fine,” she said then, “but what’s not OK is that I’ve also seen so many aggressive ones and a lot of body-shamming ones.”

She’s also been candid about struggling with body dysmorphia, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Now I have to choose myself… I’m really focusing in me and feeling good.”