David Beckham declares Cruz as his 'LOYAL' son amid Brooklyn's feud

Cruz Beckham turned 21 on Friday and his parents Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, shared heartfelt birthday tributes to their aspiring musician son on Instagram.

However, the timing is significant, as the estrangement from their eldest child, Brooklyn, continues.

What caught attention was David's choice of words in Cruz's tribute, which appeared to reference his eldest son's decision to cut ties with the family.

In a post filled with praise for the young musician, he wrote:

'Happy 21st birthday to my little boy,' he wrote. 'Not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become, you are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person.

'You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about... We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to.'

Signing off with a reference to his wife, he added: 'Well done mum on bringing up another special young man.'

Sharing a video filled with personal family moments, Victoria added: 'Happy birthday…. we could not be prouder of the sweet, kind, talented young man you have become.

'You have worked so hard and learned your craft, the world is now your oyster. We love you so much!!'

Elsewhere, older Romeo shared a throwback photo of himself and an infant Cruz alongside their fashion designer mother, with the accompanying caption: 'Love you bro.'

The musician's girlfriend Jackie Apostel also wished a happy birthday to 'her human' alongside a recent image of Cruz.