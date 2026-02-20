Lil Poppa dead at 25: Shocking details emerge in ongoing investigation

Final moments before Lil Poppa’s shocking death at age 25 has emerged amid the ongoing investigation.

While his cause of death came out just a day after authorities pronounced him dead, more disturbing details have come to light.

Cause of Lil Poppa’s death?

The rapper, whose real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia told TMZ that the beloved Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) singer's death has been ruled a suicide.

As the investigation continues, circumstances surrounding his passing have been shared.

Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley told the outlet that the Florida-based artist was involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 85 south of Hapeville and called his manager for guidance.

The manager arranged to meet him in a nearby Hilton Hotel parking lot. During their meeting, the Love & War vocalist remained in his car while speaking through the rolled-down window.

At some point, he put the handgun on his head and pulled the trigger, which led to his death.

An off-duty officer at the hotel called 911. The late Jacksonville resident was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suicide note was found.

Lil Poppa has released several hit tracks over the last few years, including Mind Over Matter, and HAPPY TEARS.

Notably, he dropped his latest single Out of Town Bae just last week.