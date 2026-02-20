Pokémon Day: BLACKPINK star Jisoo reveals favourite pokémon

As Pokémon's 30th-anniversary is just around the corner, fans and celebrities around the world are sharing their favourite characters.

Among them, K-pop sensation Jisoo joined the trend and revealed her favourite Pokemon.

After expressing her fondness for Pikachu, the BLACKPINK superstar identified Eevee as her favourite Pokémon during the anniversary special campaign "What's Your Favorite?" which debuted during Super Bowl LX, earlier this month.

When asked why Eevee? She shared that she feels a personal connection to Eevee, noting that it "resembles" her a bit and that she admires its ability to evolve into many different, powerful forms.

The South Korean, who recently collaborated with One Direction alum Zayn Malik on Eyes Closed, also mentioned that she specifically likes the Fairy-type evolution, Sylveon, because it looks "soft and sweet, but it's actually very strong.”

As part of the celebration, the 31-year-old songstress was announced as a global ambassador for Pokémon, featuring in the 30th-anniversary campaign “What’s Your Favorite?”.

An exclusive merchandise line is also set to get launched on February 27, a special date in the Pokémon calendar which commemorates the release of the very first Pokémon games in Japan.

Interestingly, this year’s celebration marks the franchise’s 30th milestone anniversary.

In addition to Jisoo, other celebrities sharing their favourite characters include:

Lady Gaga: Jigglypuff

Trevor Noah: Psyduck

Charles Leclerc (F1 Driver): Arcanine

Lamine Yamal (Footballer): Zygarde

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Actress): Luxray

Young Miko (Rapper): Gengar