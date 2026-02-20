Baby Keem drops new album featuring Kendrick Lamar

The stakes were high, and Baby Keem aced the game with the release of his new album CA$INO.

The gamble has paid off as the rapper, whose real name is Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr., dropped his latest album on Friday, February 20, with a mix of style, swagger, and surprise, including a feature from his famous cousin Kendrick Lamar.

The Carson-born artist finally dropped the set of new music a day after hosting a special listening party and live performance through his YouTube channel on February 19.

Baby Keem new album CA$INO tracklist:

No Security

Ca$ino

Birds & the Bees

Good Flirts ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

House Money

I am not a Lyricist

$ex Appeal ft. Too $hort

Tubi ft. Che Ecru

Highway 95 pt. 2

Circus Circus Free$tyle

Dramatic Girl

No Blame

CA$INO, marked Baby Keem’s second studio album since his debut album The Melodic Blue landed in 2021,

The LA rapper first gained traction following a flurry of releases in the late 2010s, including a breakout inclusion on the Black Panther soundtrack, pieced together Kendrick, 38.

A potent rapper in his own right, Baby Keem has worked on high-profile tracks with both Kanye West and the Super Bowl halftime performer 2025, earning GRAMMY nominations in the process.

Now, with his latest album, cousins, hillbillies, and range brothers Baby Keem and Kendrick have teamed up for another song, Good Flirts.