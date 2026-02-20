Beyoncé roasted by Kelly Rowland? Here's why

Beyonce playfully roasted by Destiny's Child sister, Kelly Rowland

Beyoncé may be one of the most celebrated performers in the world, but even Queen Bey isn’t immune to a little friendly teasing from her Destiny’s Child sister.

During a recent appearance on Scott Evans’ YouTube series House Guest, Kelly Rowland playfully called out Beyoncé’s pronunciation in the 2011 ballad 1+1.

When Evans began singing the opening line, “I don’t know much about algebra,” Rowland quickly interrupted with a laugh, “It’s algeb’a. She doesn’t pronounce that ‘r.’”

The moment had Evans cracking up, while Rowland doubled down, saying, “I love it. She don’t say that ‘r’ for nothing. I love it though. Am I right?”

Rowland went on to praise the track as “so beautiful,” adding that the Motivation hitmaker “performs the hell out of that song every time.”

The lighthearted roast highlighted the duo’s enduring friendship, forged during their Destiny’s Child years and still strong today.

"You killed me with that. That's not how she said that at all. There's no 'r' in that word," Evans responded with a laugh.

Rowland also revealed that Beyoncé continues to give her feedback on performances, noting, “Iron sharpens iron.”

“And by the way, it's Beyoncé. She's f---ing brilliant, you know what I mean?”