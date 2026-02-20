Eric Dane’s final act: From ‘Countdown’ to his memoir

Eric Dane, forever remembered as “McSteamy” from Grey’s Anatomy and the troubled Cal Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, left fans with more than memories of his iconic roles.

Before his passing at 53, Dane had several projects in motion that now stand as part of his legacy.

One of his last screen appearances was in Prime Video’s Countdown, a crime drama co starring Jensen Ackles.

The series follows a covert task force investigating the murder of a Homeland Security officer, blending action with suspense.

Dane brought his trademark intensity to the role, reminding audiences of the charisma that made him a household name.

His performance in Countdown is now viewed as a poignant farewell, showcasing his talent even as he privately battled ALS.

Dane filmed scenes for Euphoria season 3 before his death, ensuring fans will see him reprise his role as Cal Jacobs one last time, as per People.

After announcing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, he confirmed he would return to the HBO series, calling himself “fortunate” to keep working and excited to rejoin the cast.

Creator Sam Levinson paid tribute, describing Dane as both a gifted actor and a cherished friend, while HBO praised his talent across all three seasons.

Dane had previously hinted that Cal’s arc would move toward redemption, even as the character faced prison after season 2.

Season 3 of Euphoria is set to premiere on April 12, 2026,

Beyond acting, Dane turned inward and channeled his experiences into writing.

His upcoming memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, is set to be published under Maria Shriver’s imprint, The Open Field.

The book captures defining chapters of his life, from his early days on Grey’s Anatomy to the births of his daughters, his journey to sobriety, and the courage it took to confront ALS publicly.

Fans can expect a deeply personal narrative that blends Hollywood glamour with raw honesty.

Dane also worked on a documentary project centered on ALS, aiming to raise awareness and highlight the urgent need for research.

He was committed to advocacy and had desire to use his platform for good.

His final projects reflect not just a career of memorable performances, but a man determined to leave behind stories of resilience, love, and hope.