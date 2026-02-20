Tom Cruise makes unexpected move amid London safety concerns

Tom Cruise, Hollywood’s legend who is best known for his charm and hit movies, is reportedly thinking twice about staying in London after a number of serious robberies happened close to his home.

The 63-year-old actor live near a luxury apartment area when crime in the neighborhood started making headlines.

A few expensive stores nearby were targeted in recent weeks, with one incident causing some major fears after masked men entered the Bucherer Rolex Boutique in broad daylight.

Reports, however, say that they were carrying machetes and tools and escaped within minutes with costly watches.

Some close sources speaking to Daily Express say that this incident left people unsettled with worries and safety concerns in the area, especially around places known for wealth and luxury living.

During Pandemic, Cruise moved to London to work on major film projects, including Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Insiders went on to say that he now feels the area has changed and does not feel as safe anymore as before.

The star, for now, reportedly returned to US for now, as his relationship with UK will be the same and strong.

Tom has been honoured by British Film Institute and is expected to work in Britain again on his upcoming project Digger.