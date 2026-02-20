 
Geo News

Tom Cruise makes unexpected move amid London safety concerns

Tom Cruise reportedly facing major safety concerns in London after some serious robberies

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 20, 2026

Tom Cruise makes unexpected move amid London safety concerns
Tom Cruise makes unexpected move amid London safety concerns

Tom Cruise, Hollywood’s legend who is best known for his charm and hit movies, is reportedly thinking twice about staying in London after a number of serious robberies happened close to his home.

The 63-year-old actor live near a luxury apartment area when crime in the neighborhood started making headlines.

A few expensive stores nearby were targeted in recent weeks, with one incident causing some major fears after masked men entered the Bucherer Rolex Boutique in broad daylight.

Reports, however, say that they were carrying machetes and tools and escaped within minutes with costly watches.

Some close sources speaking to Daily Express say that this incident left people unsettled with worries and safety concerns in the area, especially around places known for wealth and luxury living.

During Pandemic, Cruise moved to London to work on major film projects, including Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Insiders went on to say that he now feels the area has changed and does not feel as safe anymore as before.

The star, for now, reportedly returned to US for now, as his relationship with UK will be the same and strong.

Tom has been honoured by British Film Institute and is expected to work in Britain again on his upcoming project Digger.

Eric Dane death marks eerie connection to his ‘Grey's Anatomy' legacy
Eric Dane death marks eerie connection to his ‘Grey's Anatomy' legacy
Baby Keem drops new album featuring Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem drops new album featuring Kendrick Lamar
Cheryl Burke claps back at body shamers: 'Back off'
Cheryl Burke claps back at body shamers: 'Back off'
Eric Dane's final act: From ‘Countdown' to his memoir
Eric Dane's final act: From ‘Countdown' to his memoir
Lil Poppa dead at 25: Shocking details emerge in ongoing investigation
Lil Poppa dead at 25: Shocking details emerge in ongoing investigation
Taylor Swift gets big news ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift gets big news ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce
Eric Dane reflected on ALS struggle months before his death
Eric Dane reflected on ALS struggle months before his death
Channing Tatum shows off unexpected scar after major surgery
Channing Tatum shows off unexpected scar after major surgery