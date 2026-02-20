Taylor Swift gets big news ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce

At this point, it’s less of a win and more of a tradition as Taylor Swift celebrates career milestone along personal.

For the fourth straight year, the singer-songwriter has claimed the No. 1 spot on IFPI Global Artist Chart – and yes, that makes six total wins. No one else comes close.

The honour from the international Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) confirms what the charts, ticket sales and streaming numbers have been screaming all year: Swift isn’t just popular. She’s operating on her own planet.

Her 2025 dominance was powered by her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, plus the tour documentary The End of an Era. Between streaming, vinyl, physical sales and downloads, she checked every box. Twice.

IFPI CEO Victoria Oakley didn’t downplay it.

"Taylor Swift's sixth IFPI Global Artist of the Year award is a truly historic achievement," Oakley said.

"The IFPI Global Artist Chart is comprised of remarkable artists across the globe and also represents the teams and long-term commitment behind each release, ensuring fans around the world can connect with music in meaningful ways."

The competition? Stacked. Stray Kids hit a career-high no 2. Bad Bunny landed at no 5 for his sixth straight appearance. Familiar heavyweights like Drake, The Weeknd and Eminem remain fixtures.