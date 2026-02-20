Channing Tatum shows off unexpected scar after major surgery

Channing Tatum is offering his fans an update on his recovery journey.

Although the Magic Mike star revealed he is feeling stronger than ever and is healing well, the scar after the surgery is bigger than he expected.

Taking to his Instagram grid, he revealed the aftermath of his shoulder surgery by sharing an unexpected large scar.

“Not gone lie it’s my fault for not asking. I thought it was gonna be two little holes,” the Step Up actor captioned a shirtless photo of himself, giving a glimpse. “Apparently not the case.”

“Hehehe. Well it doesn’t matter anyhow i like scars anyway and it’s feeling stronger day by day so thank you doc,” he added in the February 19, post which came weeks after he underwent surgery for a separated shoulder.

Joking about the metal screw holding his bones together, the Blink Twice actor quipped, “Also I do like going through airport security wondering if my shoulder is gonna shut off the machine.”

For the unversed, on Tuesday, February 3, the 45-year-old film producer posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed as he prepared to go under the knife for a "separated shoulder."

In the black-and-white pic, he could be seen lying on the bed while wearing a hospital cap and gown.

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it,” Tatum, who was previously engaged to Harry Style’s now girlfriend Zoe Kravitz, wrote.

In addition on his Instagram stories, he shared an X-Ray of visibly broken bones and then posted a photo of a large screw holding his bones together.

Although the actor is known for doing many of his own stunts in his movies, Tatum did not reveal how his injury occurred.