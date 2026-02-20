Eric Dane gone too soon: Remembering stars lost to ALS

Eric Dane, beloved for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, passed away at 53 after a courageous battle with ALS.

Diagnosed in 2025, he spoke openly about the disease’s impact while becoming a powerful advocate for research and awareness.

Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane discovered acting in high school and built a career spanning television and film, including The Last Ship and X Men: The Last Stand.

Known for his charisma on screen and resilience off it, he leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

His legacy is defined by memorable performances and his determination to shine a light on ALS.

Eric Dane’s final role was a guest spot on NBC’s Brilliant Minds, where he portrayed a firefighter living with ALS.

His upcoming memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, reflects on his career, family, sobriety, and battle with ALS.

Stephen Hawking

The world-renowned physicist lived with ALS for decades, defying expectations and continuing groundbreaking work in cosmology until his death in 2018.

Lou Gehrig

The legendary New York Yankees first baseman gave ALS its enduring nickname, “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” after his diagnosis in 1939. He died in 1941.

Stephen Hillenburg

Creator of SpongeBob SquarePants, Hillenburg announced his ALS diagnosis in 2017 and passed away in 2018 at age 57. He is remembered for his cultural impact.

Roberta Flack

The Grammy-winning singer revealed her ALS diagnosis in 2022.

Though her condition limited her ability to sing, her passing in February 2025 marked the loss of incredible voice.

Rebecca Luker

Broadway star nominated for her role in Show Boat, The Music Man and Mary Poppins, Luker died in 2020 after a brave fight with ALS.

David Niven

The Oscar-winning actor, famous for Around the World in 80 Days and Wuthering Heights, passed away in 1983 due to ALS.

Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, and Steve Gleason are some of the celebrities from Broadway and country music to the NFL currently battling ALS with each raising awareness, fundraising and inspiring through advocacy and resilience.