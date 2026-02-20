Phoebe Dynevor lands lead role in ‘Beach Read’ adaptation

Phoebe Dynevor, American actress who is best known for her role in Bridgerton, is all set to star in the movie version of Emily Henry’s hit novel Beach Read for 20th Century Studios.

The story follows January Andrews, a romance writer who is appeared to be struggling with grief and writer’s block after her father passes away.

She, however, spends her summer in his Michigan beach house to get it ready for sale and while there, she meets her old college rival Gus Everett, a literary fiction author with his own creative problems.

They both decide to swap writing styles for the summer, promising no romance but spending time together that leading to make things more complicated.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation, will direct the film from her own screenplay.

Neal H Moritz is producing with Karina Rahardja as executive producer as 20th Century Studios is overseeing the project, and the studio’s literary team secured the book rights.

Pheobe was last seen in Lionsgate’s Anniversary and several big projects lined up including Netflix’s Shiver, A24’s Famous with Zac Efron and M Night Shyamalan’s Remain with Jake Gyllenhaal.

She apparently also finished work on the thriller Pendulum with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Norman Reedus.