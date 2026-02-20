How did ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths fall from Thailand apartment balcony?

Cofounder of online fashion giant and millionaire, Quentin Griffiths, has died after falling from his apartment balcony in Pattaya, Thailand.

His apartment was at 17th floor.

Thai police discovered the body of a 58-year-old on the grounds of the apartment complex on February 9.

Initial investigation confirmed no signs of foul play. According to police, the door was locked from the inside. There’s no one detected in the CCTV footage entering or leaving the apartment.

Additionally, there was no disturbance, no struggle, and no indication of anyone else being present.

A Thai Police investigator told the BBC, “We have found no evidence of foul play.”

The apparent signs indicate that he fell due to personal circumstances.

Griffiths was separated from his second wife, who is a Thai national and is currently facing two court cases.

Last year, his ex-wife also accused him of forging documents to sell shares and land from a jointly owned company. However, Griffiths denied all those allegations.

Police discovered legal papers connected to these lawsuits within his apartment.

A Thai friend informed the police that Griffiths had been concerned about these lawsuits. Stress, perhaps. But stress alone does not account for a man plummeting from a 17th-floor balcony.

The apartment had been his long-term home in a high-end hotel. He was alone in the apartment.

He had emigrated from Britain many years ago, selling £15 million in ASOS shares in 2010 and further in 2013, after helping to build one of Britain's biggest clothing retailers.