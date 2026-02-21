Snooki shocks with unexpected cancer update: ‘It could be worse'

Snooki, the reality star born Nicole Polizzi, has revealed her cervical cancer diagnosis.

The Jersey Shore alum detailed her “health journey” via a TikTok post captioned, “A little update for my ladies.”

She went on to state that she has been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer, also known as adenocarcinoma.

“Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!” Snooki revealed.

“And that’s why I’m literally telling you guys to get your pap smears done, I’m 38 years old and I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me,” she continued.

She encouraged her fellow women to overcome the fear of being “hurt” associated with getting a pap smear, which is a routine screening process to detect cancerous cells, and revealed that it was how she learnt about her own diagnosis.

“And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1 and it’s curable,” she added.

The mother-of-three further cautioned, “Once you go to stage 2, then you have to do chemo... nobody wants to do that! It’s scary. So get your appointments done.”

Her comment section was soon flooded with an outpouring of support and love, with the online users wishing her luck, among other messages.

The top comment went to Snooki’s Jersey Shore co-star Jenni Farley, also known as JWoww, who said, “I love you so much”.

While another follower wrote, “I’m so impressed by your matter-of-fact positive attitude. You’ve got this!”

Meanwhile, Snooki concluded her video message with, “That’s the update. I gotta keep attacking this and everything’s gonna be great. I love you guys.”