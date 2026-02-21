‘American Psycho’ reboot hits major roadblock, history repeats itself

Bret Easton Ellis, the author behind American Psycho, has revealed that the previously announced reboot of his novel’s adaptation has hit a roadblock as A-list actors continue to decline the lead role.

The novel which was formerly adapted into a film starring Christian Bale was announced for a reboot back in 2024.

Following great buzz, the planned adaptation has gone nowhere, with multiple stars distancing themselves from the project which was to be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Ellis opened up about the details on the latest episode of his self-titled audio show, The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.

“A couple of high profile actors, whom I can’t name, have turned it down,” he said. “I think maybe because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale.”

The 61-year-old author further revealed that screenwriter Scott Z. Burns has now drafted a new version of the film’s script, after the previous adaptation was turned down by multiple actors.

While Bale’s movie was directed by Mary Harron, Ellis reported that the new version “is completely different” from the 2000 release.

“It’s a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie,” he stated.

The latest remarks confirm that history is repeating itself when it comes to casting for American Psycho.

Before Bale was cast as Patrick Bateman in the controversial film about a Wall Street executive moonlighting as a serial killer, the project was considered career suicide, with Leonardo DiCaprio famously rejecting the audacious role.

According to previous reports, Austin Butler entered talks to play the titular charcater in a new American Psycho iteration.

However, Bret Easton Ellis contested the news last January, including Luca Guadagnino’s involvement as director.

“I have a feeling it’s fake news,” he told World of Reel. “I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play [character] Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either.”

Jacob Elordi was also rumoured to be taking on the part, while Patrick Patrick Schwarzenegger personally expressed interest in doing the film.



