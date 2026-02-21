Hilary Duff sings praises of Taylor Swift for reinventing pop music

Hilary Duff gushes about Taylor Swift's music after new album release

Hilary Duff, in her long hiatus away from creating music, was experiencing music as a listener and noticed the changes which came along the way, one of which was Taylor Swift.

The 38-year-old pop superstar praised the Eras Tour performer, 36, in a new interview after the release of her new album, Luck… Or Something.

While talking about the differences she notices in the music industry a decade ago, and now during her comeback, the Lizzy McGuire alum said, “I don’t think the intent back then was sophisticated songwriting. There was no Taylor Swift yet — it’s like before Christ and after Christ.”

When asked if Taylor changed the game, Duff said “On all the levels,” in conversation on the CBS Mornings show.

The Mature hitmaker returned to the music scene after over a decade with a record which captures parts of her life during the period she was away.

In an Instagram post after the release, Duff penned down an emotional backstory behind the album, writing, “There are songs about love, heartbreak, life life-ing, insecurities, and growing up … I hope you find pieces of yourself in this record.”

Following the release of her album, the Disney alum is headed for a concert tour around the world which kicks off in June.