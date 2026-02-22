Timothée Chalamet recalls gross moment on 'Interstellar' set

Timothee Chalamet recalled the unexpected send-off Matthew McConaughey gave him on his final day of filming Interstellar.

The two actors, who first met on the set of Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi epic, recently reunited during a town hall at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication.

At one point during the event the Marty Supreme star talked about the gross “souvenir” McConaughey, 56, left in the now three-time Oscar nominee’s trailer on the last day of shooting.

“I gotta say, my last day on Interstellar, I was sad to be leaving,” Chalamet, 30, recounted. “In my trailer, I went to the bathroom and there was a huge turd in my toilet.”

Matthew McConaughey played Timothee Chalamet's father in 'Interstellar'

“I felt so disrespected. Like, I know I’m not the star of this movie, but who’s coming in here? So I went around to all the grips, these big guys, and I said, ‘Hey, one of you let it loose in my trailer.’ They said no,” he continued.

“I went up to Nolan, and he pointed to Matthew, and Matthew had this devilish grin on his face. I said, ‘Why’d you do that?’ You said, ‘In Texas, it’s a coming of age, baby,” the Dune lead reminded his “movie dad.”

After the American-French actor narrated the “true story” McConaughey quipped, describing the stinky moment as a “souvenir.”

For the unversed, McConaughey played the father (Cooper) of Chalamet’s character (young Tom) in Interstellar. At that time Chalamet was 17.