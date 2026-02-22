James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly breaks silence on Eric Dane’s death

James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, has shared a bittersweet message about Eric Dane's death.

Kimberly shared the message on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Feb. 21, in a post that included a throwback photo of herself and James posing with Eric, his ex and primary caretaker, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

"RIP @realericdane,” Kimberly, 43, wrote in text over the photo, adding, “We love you @rebeccagayheartdane. Will miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together.”

Dane died on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the age of 53, 10 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with ALS.

His death came eight days after James' death on Feb. 11. The Dawson's Creek alum died at the age of 48 following a two and a half year journey with colorectal cancer.

The photo Kimberly shared was from the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on June 3, 2017. The ball raises money for Chrysalia, a nonprofit that helps individuals struggling to find jobs and security. Rebecca, 54, is a long-time supporter and advocate of the organization.