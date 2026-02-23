‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 release date, total episodes and more

Set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the rise and fall of a powerful family known for their dragons and tendency towards madness.

Co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, the hit HBO Max series was renewed for a third installment just days before the premiere of its second season in June 2024.

While season 1 introduced viewers to the Targaryen family and season 2 saw a few dragon battles, Condal admitted during an "Inside the Episode" special after the finale that season 3 will focus on "total war."

"While this season was very much about the fits and starts of an early medieval war, season 3 is clearly going to be about total war," he revealed.

When will House of the Dragon season 3 be released?

While the exact date is not announced yet, House of the Dragon season 3 will premiere in June 2026 and is expected to feature eight episodes.

Which cast members are returning for House of the Dragon season 3?

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen,

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen will reprise their roles

House of the Dragon season 3 trailer

After two seasons of simmering tension and political maneuvering, the conflict between Rhaenyra and Aegon will escalate into open, devastating warfare is the third season of House of the Dragon.