Team USA honors Gaudreau by bringing his children to Olympic ice

After the historic win in a gold medal clash against Canada, Team USA paid homage to late legend Johnny Gaudreau and brought his kids onto the ice for an Olympic moment.

After the medal ceremony, Team USA players Zach Werenski and Matthew Tkachuk, along with captain Auston Matthews, skated around the ice, carrying the No. 13 jersey of the late Johnny Gaudreau.

And then, the players set for a photo, Gaudreau’s kids, Noa and Johnny Jr., joined the players on the ice as part of the group photo that is buzzing on the internet.

Honoring the late Gaudreau, Team USA captain Auston Matthews said, “To be able to get it done like that, to win, to have his jersey out there in the team photo, have his kids come out and be with us, we’re obviously thinking of him.”

Matthews reflected on Gaudreau’s presence, stating, “Just felt like the impact that he’s had on so many guys in this room is special. He was with us in spirit the whole tournament.”

Who was Johnny Gaudreau?

Gaudreau, 31, was a top-tier player, with a decade into his NHL career and the all-time U.S. and top scorer in U.S. international history.

Gaudreau was set to participate in the Milan tournament as a member of the hockey team, but fate had other plans.

At their sister Katie’s wedding event, Gaudreau along with his brother Matthews was hit by an SUV while they were riding bicycles in 2024.

He was a cherished teammate and a talented playmaker who averaged nearly a point per game over his career that spanned over 763 games.

Team USA placed Gaudreau’s jersey in its locker room for each game during their quest for the gold as a tribute, which spotlights how much Gaudreau’s presence was missed.

It has in fact become a tradition for Team USA from last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Gaudreau brothers played hockey together at Boston College and were close friends with multiple players on the Olympic roster of Team USA.

Several players spoke about the presence they felt throughout the Olympic campaign.

Among them was Dylan Larkin, who said, “Johnny and Matty should be here, and that is the biggest loss that all of us at USA Hockey, their family, and our family have gone through. And to have Johnny Jr. And with Noa out there, it just felt right.”

Joking about Gaudreau, Larkin said, “Ironic on the defensive side, he would’ve never been back there. But we miss him, and we love him, and we love his family.”

Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, was in attendance at the gold medal game, along with his parents, Guy and Jane, watching the game in the stands.