Anthropic's Claude now inside Microsoft's PowerPoint for slide creation and editing

To infuse more creativity into presentations and make slide creation easier, Anthropic has embedded its Claude, a ChatGPT challenger and a popular AI chatbot, into PowerPoint.

Currently available as a research preview for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers, Claude's integration into PowerPoint is expected to enhance productivity with the help of AI.

How Claude enhances PowerPoint presentations

The Claude add-in inside PowerPoint would allow users to generate new slides, edit existing content, and create complete presentation structures using natural language prompts.

As per GHacks, Claude reads the open presentation’s slide master and formatting rules before making any changes, ensuring that new slides adhere to the existing layout, branding, and colour schemes.

PowerPoint users can interact with Claude by describing what they want to create or modify, making it easier to generate slides, edit bullet points, or create well-structured outlines from high-level descriptions.

Claude creates charts and diagrams as native PowerPoint objects, offering editing just as in manually created content.

For flexibility, users can switch between Anthropic’s Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.6 models. Testing suggested that Opus 4.6 may be better for complex tasks.

Limitations of Claude inside PowerPoint

While Claude in PowerPoint is a big thing, it is still in beta (or testing phase), and users are advised to review AI-generated changes before finalising presentations.

According to Anthropic, limitations include incomplete support for advanced features and the potential for prompt injection risks. To mitigate them, users are advised to only use Claude with trusted files.

As of now, Claude in PowerPoint is available to select subscribers, with no timeline specified for a wider rollout to the public.