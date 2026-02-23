 
Latest Galaxy S22 security update causing endless bootloop: Find out the possible reasons

An Android repair expert on Reddit says Galaxy S22's bootloop problems are not solely software-related

By
Syed Saif Ul Hassan
|

February 23, 2026

While Samsung is notably smoother than rivals when it comes to rolling out updates for Android phones, the latest security patch for the Galaxy S22 seems adamant about proving otherwise, with some users reporting that the new Galaxy S22 update is causing an endless bootloop.

While Samsung is well known for dropping updates without introducing new problems, this current security patch for the Galaxy S22 has caused a hell of a disruption for a large number of Galaxy S22 owners.

Galaxy S22 users report bootloop issues

Affected users took to Reddit, sharing their experiences and indicating that the update has bricked their phones, making them unusable.

The issue has reportedly impacted all Galaxy S22 models, including all from the base S22 to the S22 Ultra.

Expert insight on what's causing Galaxy S22 boot problem

According to Martinn2002, an Android repair expert on Reddit, the bootloop problems affecting the Galaxy S22 series are not solely software-related. "The boards on those phones are just exceptionally bad; the solder joints are failing," they explained. 

Screenshot taken from Reddit

This issue, as he claimed, is mostly found among Exynos versions, with bad joints between the SoC and WiFi IC causing frequent bootloops and, in some cases, preventing the phone from even turning on.

What's adding to the frustration is that trying to resolve the problem through factory resets has also proven ineffective. Some users are said to have managed to revive their devices by manually reflashing the firmware through a PC, while others made it there with a force restart.

Galaxy S22 boot problem and concerns about warranty and repairs

The reason behind the bootloop is so far unclear. Speculations are pointing either to a corrupted installation or aging hardware components.

Another unfortunate thing that's compounding the bootloop setback is that many Galaxy S22 units, launched in 2022, are now out of warranty, meaning that users may have to bear repair costs for a problem that originated from Samsung’s update.

Althoug it is in the air that the bootloop issue is not widespread, it is similar to previous software problems, including the October 2025 pause of the One UI 8 rollout due to similar bricking issues.

Until Samsung comes forward to make an acknowledgement or apology for what's happening to Galaxy S22 owners and a new firmware update is released, users should delay installing the latest security patch.

