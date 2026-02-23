Galaxy S26 Ultra coming with new zoom lens, S Pen at Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung is fast approaching the Galaxy S26 series, but most of the attention seems to be pouring on the Galaxy S26 Ultra variant thanks to a range of innovations it's rumoured to feature. A fresh report has emerged claiming significant upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, including a new zoom lens and an innovative S Pen design.

As the excitement is mounting among Galaxy fans for the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, a plethora of leaks is disclosing tempting details about Samsung's latest S-series smartphones. particularly the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

New S Pen design

The standout feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen is a distinct way of stylus insertion, unlike the Galaxy S25 Ultra which allowed the S Pen to be inserted either way.

Content creator Sahil Karoul recently obtained a retail unit and confirmed that the S Pen needs to be inserted with the button facing upwards.

Though it's restrictive, this design ensures that the curved end of the stylus aligns perfectly with the phone's edge, preventing any protrusion.

New telephoto zoom lens

Besides the S Pen redesign, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a new telephoto lens. The most likely integration is that of Samsung's All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) zoom technology.

Citing leaked images, Sam Mobile reported a circular lens opening, unlike the rectangular design seen in previous models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While the primary camera is a 200MP sensor, the S26 Ultra will also include a 50MP ultrawide camera and a dual telephoto setup with 3x and 5x optical zoom capabilities.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to deliver better photography experiences than earlier S Ultra phones, with wider apertures for improved light capture resulting in higher detail and reduced noise.