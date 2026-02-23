THESE features let Galaxy S26 Ultra outshine iPhone 17 Pro Max badly

Comparing the Galaxy S26 Ultra, to be unveiled on February 25, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max may seem unfair due to the six-month gap, but it may let us explore what Samsung has in store for us.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Having said that, these are the three major reasons why the Galaxy S26 Ultra could outshine Apple’s flagship.

Innovative privacy display feature

The biggest and seemingly unmatched feature of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is its rumoured privacy display, an innovative technology that allows the screen to shrink viewing angles for sensitive information, such as notifications and banking apps, protecting users' private data from prying eyes.

This commendable property focuses on privacy, giving the Galaxy S26 Ultra a massive advantage over the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Better camera setup

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is to come with a quad-camera setup, including a remarkable 200 MP main sensor. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers three rear-mounted cameras.

Although Apple's cameras perform astonishingly, the additional fourth camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra adds to its versatility. The particular addition here is a telephoto lens. It makes a noticeable difference for photography enthusiasts.

Faster charging and anti-reflective display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to support faster wired charging at around 60W, a big leap over the 45W on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a slightly larger battery, it only supports 40W wired charging.

The S26 Ultra will retain the Galaxy S25 Ultra's impressive anti-reflective display, which has consistently outperformed that of the iPhone by offering enhanced visibility in bright conditions.

With its launch day (Galaxy Unpacked 2026) getting closer, the Galaxy S26 Ultra seems geared up to deliver features that could make it a relentless contender against the iPhone 17 Pro Max.