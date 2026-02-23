Britain to experience ‘Blood Rain' on Tuesday: Here's why

Scientists from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) have warned that Britain is set to experience showers of “blood rain”.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) has experienced heavy rain, with some areas receiving downpour every day this year.

Experts at CAMS explained that a plume of red Saharan dust sweeping over Europe towards the U.K. will mix with Britain’s persistent rain, giving it a distinctive reddish colour.

Despite its alarming name, blood rain is not considered harmful and is expected to leave only a thin layer of dust on vehicles.

According to a senior scientist at CAMS, Mark Parrington, the red-colored dust will mostly pass over southern England and the English Channel at higher altitudes.

It is expected to arrive in the U.K. by Tuesday and cause blood rain. The phenomenon is expected to last for two hours on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Daily Mail, the plume of dust is likely caused by the seasonal biomass burning in Equatorial Africa.

The strong winds blowing over the desert whip up the dust high into the atmosphere and if the winds in the upper atmosphere are blowing north, the plumes of aerosols can travel as far as the U.K.

Mr Parrington said that it occurs very often, adding that CAMS is tracking the plume as it makes its way toward Britain.

Earlier, the U.K. Met Office confirmed that the rainy season is expected to last until mid-March.