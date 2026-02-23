Robert Aramayo BAFTA acceptance speech moves Ethan Hawke to tears

Robert Aramayo acceptance speech stuns Ethan Hawke

Robert Aramayo delivered one of the most emotional moments of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards when he paid tribute to Ethan Hawke during his acceptance speech for Best Actor Sunday, February 22.

The 33-year-old English actor stunned audiences by winning the coveted prize for his performance in I Swear, a biopic about campaigner John Davidson’s life with severe Tourette’s syndrome.

Beating out heavyweights including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Jesse Plemons and Timothée Chalamet, Aramayo was visibly overwhelmed as he took the stage.

Robert said, “I absolutely can’t believe this. I can’t believe I’m looking at people like you [Leonardo] never mind that I’m stood here.”

“I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away,” he added.

In his speech, Aramayo recalled a formative moment at Juilliard when the Before Sunrise star visited his class.

He recalled that Hawke spoke about longevity in acting, protecting one’s craft and avoiding self-destructive habits.

“It had a great impact on everyone in that room,” The Lord of the Rings alum said, turning to Hawke in the audience.

The camera captured Hawke fighting back tears, hiding his face in his hand before offering a warm smile and nod of encouragement.

Aramayo’s father leapt with joy in the audience as his son also scooped the Rising Star Award, voted for by the public.

The Game of Thrones actor, dedicated his wins to his family and the I Swear team, calling Davidson “the most amazing person I have ever met.”