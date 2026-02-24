Martha Plimpton pays tribute to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ star Robert Carradine after death

Martha Plimpton is mourning the loss of her uncle, actor Robert Carradine, who died at age 71 on February 23 following a long battle with bipolar disorder.

“My Uncle Bobby was the best one of all eight brothers,” the Goonies alum took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post in honour of the Revenge of the Nerds actor.

“Out of all of them, he was the absolute best. He was the one who cuddled me when I came to visit my father in LA for the first time at 8 or 9 years old. He cuddled and kidded me for being the only Carradine from New York. ‘Come ova hee-ah! Maw-thuh! Get ova hee-uh!’ He did a terrible New York accent. I was an alien and Bobby joshed me about it, and I adored him for it,” she continued the lengthy caption.

Martha Plimpton described her uncle as “the best actor of the bunch,” praising his talent and kindness in the tribute.

“By a THOUSAND MILES. Don’t believe me? Just watch him,” Plimpton wrote, pointing to his work in The Cowboys alongside John Wayne, The Big Red One, and Coming Home.

She emphasized that his artistry was rooted in compassion, “He had inherent KINDNESS in him. He was dear, and loving, and nonjudgmental. And he loved honestly. He made mistakes like anyone else, like any human. But he never lost his decency or his heart.”

The Carradine family confirmed his passing in a statement, acknowledging his decades long struggle with bipolar disorder and urging compassion around mental health.