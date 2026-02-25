'Heat 2': Christian Bale to play major role in Robert De Niro's classic franchise

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino's classic 'Heat' sequel to release in 2027

Robert De Niro’s Heat sequel has finally received a promising update as a finest actor has been taken on board for a major role.

The crime thriller is based on crime novel written by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner. The novel is both a prequel and sequel to his 1995 film Heat.

Ever since, the second sequel has been confirmed there has been rumours about its casting which included names like Austin Butler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ana de Armas, Adam Driver and Christian Bale.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Bale will be playing a major role in the upcoming Heat sequel.

Fox News reporter Jake Hamilton shared the exciting new through X and confirmed that the filming will kickstart soon.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Christian Bale just told me: 'I'll be back in Chicago soon for HEAT 2!”

So far, it is unknown who Bale will portray in the movie, however, rumours have it that DiCaprio will be playing the role of Shiherlis, originally played by Val Kilmer.

The 1995 classic crime thriller featured The Intern actor alongside Al Pacino as Neil McCauley and Lt. Vincent Hanna respectively.

Heat 2 is expected to release in theatres somewhere in 2027.