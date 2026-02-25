Niall Horan shares major three-word update on new album

Niall Horan delivered an exciting update on his upcoming album’s current status.

Sending fans into a frenzy, the former One Direction star took to his Instagram on Tuesday, February 24.

Alongside a series of photos and videos he offered his devoted fans a three-word update on his fourth solo album.

“Album is DONE,” he captioned the carousel.

The Night Changes vocalist also appeared to have shared a sneak peek into the new music as he included a brief clip of himself playing a piano.

Another video showed someone seated in front of a monitor in the studio, with an instrumental tune playing in the background.

Tentatively referred to as NH4, as the album is complete and must be in the finalisation stages of production fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Although an official release date has not been confirmed, the project is believed to be slated for a 2026 release.

Previously, Niall, 32, has teased a more "mature" sound for this record, describing it as reflecting his perspective at 32.

Moreover, he has been back in the "beat lab" with Julian Bunetta, a long-time collaborator who worked on major One Direction hits and recent pop tracks, including Sabrina Carpenter's hit Espresso from her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet.

Recently, Niall released a collaboration song with Myles Smith, titled Drive Safe. It is not yet confirmed if it will appear on the final tracklist.