Judi Dench gets shocking label by James Bond co-star Rosamund Pike

Judi Dench is offered heartfelt praise by Rosamund Pike who described her as the finest actress she has ever worked with.

She also gave Dench a playful label of “mischief maker.”

In a conversation with comedian Romesh Ranganathan on BBC Radio 2, Pike reflected on her time working alongside her.

Dench and Pike collaborated in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day and the 2009 London stage production of Madame de Sade.

She recalled Dench’s remarkable ability to switch effortlessly between lighthearted backstage antics and commanding stage presence.

“The best actress I’ve ever worked with is Judi Dench, who’s such a mischief maker,” Pike said.

“She’s so delightful. She’s so, so good… If you ever just want to hear something short, listen to Judi Dench read a Shakespeare sonnet — it will move you to tears.”

Pike painted a picture of Dench as both “funny” and “naughty” off stage.

She recalled Dench’s quality of often laughing and playing practical jokes before instantly transforming into character once the spotlight hit.

For the unversed, Pike is set to return to the stage this spring in the West End production of Inter Alia, running from 19 March to 20 June at Wyndham’s Theatre.