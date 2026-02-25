Adam Peaty gets heart tattoo after Gordon Ramsay sweet confession

Adam's father-in-law, Gordon, revealed that he now calls him 'dad' amid his family row

Adam Peaty has added another personal tattoo to his growing collection, sharing a series of throwback snaps from his honeymoon with wife Holly Ramsay on Tuesday.

The Olympic swimmer, 31, tied the knot with Holly Ramsay- daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

Following the row, Adam's father-in-law, Gordon, revealed that he now calls him 'dad' after the Olympic swimmer cut ties with most of his family.

In a post on Instagram, Adam teased a 'small tattoo' he had done while He and Holly were enjoying their honeymoon.

In one picture, Adam had a small heart tattooed on his left hand, and in another he was seen enjoying a swimming session at a pool on Australia's Gold Coast.

The pair later jetted off on £6,000-a-night trip to Mauritius, which was reportedly gifted to the couple by her famous parents, before heading to Australia and Singapore.

The stunning images emerged after DailyMail revealed that the couple jetted off to the One&Only Le Saint Geran-one of the island's most prestigious five-star hotel and spa complexes.

Meanwhile, Adam Peaty's estranged mother, Caroline was seen for the first time after sharing a heartbreaking post about family on the day the Ramsay documentary was released.

The Netflix docuseries titled Being Gordon Ramsay has just landed on the streaming platform, allowing viewers to peek behind the curtain of his life.