Kris Jenner's candid Paris arrival moment goes viral

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble share blink and you'll miss it moment in Paris

February 25, 2026

Kris Jenner's candid Paris arrival moment goes viral: Watch 

Kris Jenner may run a billion-dollar empire, but even the ultimate momager has her “oops” moments.

While arriving at an event in Paris this week, the 70-year-old reality TV powerhouse appeared laser-focused as she walked ahead of the crowd. There was just one tiny detail: she wasn’t technically arriving solo.

Enter Corey Gamble.

A paparazzi photographer subtly pointed out that Corey, 45, was right behind her – prompting Kris to pause, turn, and wait. The split-second realistaion transformed a routine red carpet walk into a surprisingly human moment. No glam squad could script that.

For longtime fans, the brief mix-up felt oddly endearing. After, all Kris and Corey have been together for more than a decade. The couple met in 2014 and went public in 2015, steadily showing up together at events and on the family’s reality series ever since.

Yes, their nearly 25-year age gap has fueled headlines. No, it hasn’t slowed them down.

Kris, widely regarded as the strategic force behind the Kardashian-Jenner empire, has built a reputation on precision and polish. But this tiny Paris pause was a reminder: even the most media-trained mogul can get caught up in the moment.

Maybe she was excited. Maybe she was distracted. Maybe she just thought Corey was closer.

Either way, the internet has a new favourite “relatable Kris Jenner” clip – and honestly, who among us hasn’t walked ahead of our date at least once?

