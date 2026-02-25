Kris Jenner's candid Paris arrival moment goes viral: Watch

Kris Jenner may run a billion-dollar empire, but even the ultimate momager has her “oops” moments.

While arriving at an event in Paris this week, the 70-year-old reality TV powerhouse appeared laser-focused as she walked ahead of the crowd. There was just one tiny detail: she wasn’t technically arriving solo.

Enter Corey Gamble.

A paparazzi photographer subtly pointed out that Corey, 45, was right behind her – prompting Kris to pause, turn, and wait. The split-second realistaion transformed a routine red carpet walk into a surprisingly human moment. No glam squad could script that.

For longtime fans, the brief mix-up felt oddly endearing. After, all Kris and Corey have been together for more than a decade. The couple met in 2014 and went public in 2015, steadily showing up together at events and on the family’s reality series ever since.

Yes, their nearly 25-year age gap has fueled headlines. No, it hasn’t slowed them down.

Kris, widely regarded as the strategic force behind the Kardashian-Jenner empire, has built a reputation on precision and polish. But this tiny Paris pause was a reminder: even the most media-trained mogul can get caught up in the moment.

Maybe she was excited. Maybe she was distracted. Maybe she just thought Corey was closer.

Either way, the internet has a new favourite “relatable Kris Jenner” clip – and honestly, who among us hasn’t walked ahead of our date at least once?