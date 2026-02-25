Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams take next step together after red carpet debut

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal spark engagement rumours after big reveal

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams seem to be fully committed to one another as their next big move was revealed soon after they made their relationship red carpet official.

The 30-year-old actor and the songstress, 26, kept their relationship largely private when they began dating in 2024, however things have changed since.

The Let it Happen hitmaker hard-launched their relationship on Instagram after the Glastonbury Festival last year, with adorable pictures of them together, and fast forward to 2026, they attended Paul McCartney’s documentary premiere together, and walked the BAFTAs red carpet hand-in-hand.

As it appears, the Normal People star and Abrams seem to have decided to build a home together and have bought an estate in North London.

An anonymous tip to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi alleged that the lovebirds got their own place earlier in February.

The big news comes on the heels of engagement speculations which swirled around after the That’s So True songstress shared the pictures from BAFTAs, and fans noticed a ring on that finger.

Although Abrams didn’t address the rumours, many fans believed that the jewel was just a jewel, and not an indicator of their marital status.