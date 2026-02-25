What are mystic Baba Vanga's final predictions leading up to 5079?

What are mystic Baba Vanga's future predictions up to 5079?

The mystic Baba Vanga, sometimes referred to as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans,’ has been generating buzz since her passing in 1996.

But way before her passing, she had already become something of a mystical figure.

She was a blind Bulgarian woman who supposedly prophesied major world events, from natural disasters to political turmoils.

The fact is she never penned down her prophecies (and most were documented by people around her), but her following saw a spike throughout Easter Europe.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 but lost her vision as a child after being struck in a dangerous dust storm that changed her life forever.

After that incident, she claimed to have received prophecies and messages from the spirit world.

Followers of Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga believe she made predictions year by year through 5079.

Let’s explore some of mystic Baba Vanga’s buzzing predictions, on the road to 5079, starting with 2026 as we count down to the doomsday.

Predictions for 2026

Alien contact

The most startling 2026 prophecy is that humanity could encounter alien contact, sometimes referred to as a large craft descending to Earth in November 2026.

Natural disasters

Similar to the 2025 prophecies, the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans' is believed to have foreseen continued natural calamities in 2026.

These include earthquakes, harsh weather conditions, drought, and fire-related catastrophes.

Future predictions



2028: The race to explore Venus

According to the mystic Bulgarian foreseer, Humans will begin exploring Venus as an alternate source of energy by 2028.

For context, it’s important to mention that the second planet from the Sun, cannot support life.

2033: Melting of Earth’s frozen poles

Baba Vanga has predicted that Earth’s polar regions will melt in 2033, causing sea levels to rise to dangerous heights globally.

2076: The return of Communism

The 21st century 'Nostradamus of the Balkans' has predicted that in 2076, the communism will return and spread like wildfire to countries all over the world.

2130: First ailen contact

Finally, according to Baba Vanga’s prophecy, there will be alien contact established in 2130.

2170: Global water shortage

Climate change will cast its shadows to wreck havoc on the planet, and water shortage will cause huge damage to much of the world.

3005: The Martian war

Earth will go to war with a civilization on Mars.

There's no further information on who started it, but we are guessing its us, and not the Martians.

3797: The end of humanity-part 1

The Earth will become unable to sustain life, which means those who survived the Martian war will have to exit the Earth because it no longer be suitable for living.

5079: The end of humanity—part 2

The ultimate finale. The grad conclusion. End of story.

Baba Vanga's prophecies: Track record of accuracy?

It's easy to brush off Baba Vanga's words—until you look at the record. Believe it or not, many of her predictions turn out to be eerily spot-on.

The 9/11 attacks ("American breathen will fall after being attacked by steel birds")

The 2024 tsunami

The rise of ISIS

Brexit and the UK's exit from the European Union

Given her past impressive record, it's no brainer that people are watching her predictions for 2026 and beyond with both fear and fascination.

While skeptics point to a thin, often second-hand paper trail, believers remain optimistic of her powers.