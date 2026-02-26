Harry Styles opens up about 'inappropriate behaviour' at grandma's funeral

Harry Styles makes bizarre confession in latest podcast interview

Harry Styles has opened about his inappropriate behaviour at his grandmother Beryl Styles’ funeral.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner is gearing up to release his fourth studio album titled "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally" on March 6.

Ahead of the release, Harry sat down to have a chat with American Influencer Brittany Broski’s Royal Court podcast, where he answered a lot of fun and subtle questions.

During the conversation, the Watermelon Sugar singer confessed that he could not control his laughter at his grandma’s funeral.

Styles' grandmother passed away at the age of 86 in 2014. The former One Direction band member was just 20 at the time.

As Beryl’s coffin was heading to the furnace, The Beatles song The Long and Winding Road began to play in the background, which got him giggles.

He shared, "I remember being at my grandma’s funeral, and as the belt started, it just went ‘the long and winding road’, and it made me laugh.”

Even though, Harry admitted that what he did was inappropriate, but that led to him thinking about inappropriate cremation songs.

Styles added, “It feels so inappropriate. And then I just started thinking about inappropriate cremation songs… And then I was off.”

The Adore You singer further stated that he really like the idea of inappropriate cremation soundtracks.

He also gave some examples including Johnny Cash classic Ring of Fire, Dan Hartman's Relight My Fire and Disco Inferno by The Trammps.

Styles returned to the spotlight in January 2026 after a three-year hiatus.